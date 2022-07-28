The Rap Game UK 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to BBC Three

The Rap Game UK is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

The Rap Game UK will be back this summer on the search for the next big rap star.

DJ Target, Krept and Konan return as mentors for season four with six aspiring rappers facing up to the challenge.

The brand new series is on its way to BBC Three soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does The Rap Game UK start?

The Rap Game UK will start on BBC Three on Thursday, 11 August at 9PM.

The series is the fourth to air on BBC Three.

You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer here where the past three series are currently available to stream.

A teaser for the opening episode of the new series shares: “DJ Target and Krept & Konan return to Manchester to search for the next big rap star.

“Six aspiring rappers discover that winning this series will be tougher than ever, with a twist revealed that none of them expect. Their opening challenge sees some artists make a bigger impression than others.”

Based on the American reality TV series of the same name, The Rap Game UK first premiered on BBC Three in 2019.