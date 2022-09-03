The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Fans of The Masked Dancer UK are already sure they know who Scissors is on this year's show.

The Masked Dancer second season is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The show sees celebrities compete to put on the best dance performance while keeping their identities hidden behind mesmerising masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

One of the characters on the competition this year is Scissors.

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer?

Scissors opened the new series with a showstopping Samba routine to Sorry by Justin Bieber.

In her first clue package, Scissors described herself as a "funny girl" who had done their fair share of touring.

Offering the panel a cryptic clue, Scissors shared: "These peepers are feline like they could use forty winks"

Viewers at home are already convinced the person behind the mask is Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt.

One tweeted: "#Maskeddancer scissors is definitely Kimberly wyatt"

Others also suggested it could be Kimberly's bandmate Ashley Roberts behind the mask.

Meanwhile on the panel Davina McCall suggested Cat Deeley could behind the mask.

Winning her dance battle against Candlestick, for now Scissors' official identity will remain a secret.

The Masked Dancer UK's season two airs weekly on Saturday nights on ITV.

More masked dancers competing in the competition in 2022 are Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail, Pearly King, Candlestick, Sea Slug, Onomatopoeia, Cactus, Astronaut, Pillar and Post, Tomato Sauce and Pig.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Dancer UK series 2 with judges Davina McCall, Peter Crouch, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross.

Catch up with the series with the ITV Hub here.