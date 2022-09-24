Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer 'revealed' by Drag Race fans

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

Fans of The Masked Singer reckon a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is hiding under the mask of Sea Slug on the show.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 is airing weekends on ITV.

The show sees famous faces battle to put on the most impressive dance performance while keeping their identities hidden behind mesmerising masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

One of the masked dancers on the series this year is Sea Slug.

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer?

In their first dance, Sea Slug performed to When I Grow Up by Pussycat Dolls

In a cryptic clue to the panel, they teased: “You’ve gotta hand it to me, this Sea Slug knows how to scrub up well” while their VT featured clues into a Donald Trump Maga-style hat.

Following the latest episode, fans have been predicted it’s drag act The Vivienne under the mask.

“#MaskedDancerUK sea slug is The Vivienne” one wrote.

Another added: “Sea slug is the Vivienne? Make America great again hat… Well known for her Donald trump impersonation #themaskeddancer”

A third agreed: “Got a feeling Sea Slug could be The Vivienne @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedDancerUK”

Others suggested it could be another drag star under the mask, with Courtney Act touted as a possible name.

For now, Sea Slug’s real identity is being kept a secret under their mask.

The Masked Dancer’s second series continues on Saturday nights on ITV.

Other masked dancers in the competition in 2022 are Pig, Odd Socks, Scissors, Prawn Cocktail, Pillar and Post, Astronaut, Onomatopoeia, Tomato Sauce, Pearly King, Cactus and Candlestick.

Three celebs have been officially unmasked so far – Astronaut, Pig and Prawn Cocktail.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Dancer UK second season joined by judges Oti Mabuse, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Episodes are available to watch online via the ITV Hub here.