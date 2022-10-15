Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer 'exposed' by fans

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©Bandicoot TV

Viewers of The Masked Dancer think they know the identity of Onomatopoeia on this year’s show.

The Masked Dancer UK’s new series is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The singing competition sees celebs try to put on the most impressive dance performance all while their identities are hidden by enchanting masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the series this year is Onomatopoeia.

Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer?

So far Onomatopoeia has performed to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran, Pump It/Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas, Flashdance (What A Feeling) by Irene Cara and Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.

Clues from Onomatopoeia include the word “Swankified”, saying they are “one thing made up of many words” and that their “body has been considered an anatomically perfect specimen”.

Guesses from the panel so far have included David Tennant, Matthew Morrison and David Walliam – but viewers think it’s actor and dancer Adam Garcia under the mask.

One wrote on Twitter: “telling you now onomatopoeia is adam garcia #TheMaskedDancer”

Another agreed: “Onomatopoeia- Adam Garcia 1000%”

And a third added: “#MaskedDancerUK onomatopoeia = Adam Garcia 💪”

For now, Onomatopoeia is keeping their mask on with it their official identity remains a secret.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 airs Saturday nights on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Other masked dancers in the show are Pig, Cactus, Scissors, Pearly King, Astronaut, Candlestick, Tomato Sauce, Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail, Sea Slug and Pillar and Post.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Dancer series 2 with celebrity judges Oti Mabuse, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Watch the latest episodes online with the ITV Hub here.