Love Island spoilers: Nathalia dates Adam while Reece makes a move on Ekin-Su

New Love Island bombshell Nathalia heads out on a date with Adam on Love Island tonight.

Last night’s episode saw four new bombshells – Lacey, Nathalia, Jamie and Reece – enter the Villa and get to know their fellow Islanders.

Tonight sees a text inviting the new bombshells to each select an Islander of their choice to go on a date with.

Nathalia chooses Adam while new boy Reece makes a move on Ekin-Su.

Love Island: SR8: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su smiles at Reece.

He chooses her for a date and tells her: “You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.”

Deji, who is chosen for a date with new girl Lacey, remarks: “You’ve got balls my boy.”

As they leave the Villa for their dates, Davide says: “I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.”

Meanwhile Jamie picks Danica. He tells her: “I just wanted to pull you quick because, even before coming in here you would have been the girl that I would have come in here to get to know the most.”

Elsewhere in the episode, a game of Truth or Dare sees things heat up between the Islanders and new bombshells.

Opting for a dare, Jamie is asked to kiss the girl he fancies most as he shares a steamy snog with Danica. When dared to do a lap dance for the boy she is most attracted to, Danica performs a cheeky routine for Jamie.

Love Island: SR8: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Reece, Lacey, Nathalia and Jamie play truth or dare. ©ITV

Nathalia is also dared to kiss not one, but three of the Islanders she fancies the most. Which boys will she choose and what will the others make of her choices?

And who is dared to pole dance round Adam? Who ends up sucking someone’s toes and what other events are in store from the game?

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.