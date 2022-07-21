Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Love Island Villa. ©ITV

ITV is reportedly working on a new reality TV dating show which is being dubbed a ‘middled aged’ Love Island.

The channel is said to be looking to pilot the new format which will feature singletons in their 40s and 50s.

Provisionally titled Your Mum, My Dad, the show will apparently see singles coupled up by their children.

“Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down,” a source told The Sun newspaper. “This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.

“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

It’s claimed that the show will make its debut on TV in 2023.

While Love Island has proved a huge ratings success it has faced criticism for only featuring younger cast members.

To date the oldest Islander has been 31 while the oldest contestant on the most recent series is 28.

