Love Island 2022 has added four new Islanders – meet new contestant Jamie Allen here!

One of the new singletons joining the villa this year is Jamie Allen, a 27-year-old footballer from Preston.

You can follow Jamie Allen on Instagram @jamie_allen12 where he has over 8,000 followers.

Love Island: SR8: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The new Bombshells arrive: Nathalia, Jamie, Reece and Lacey. ©ITV

Speaking about signing up for Love Island, Jamie said: “Now I am 27, I want to find someone, have a genuine connection and fall in love so Love Island is the perfect place for me to find that.”

He adds: “I am just going to be myself, good vibes, good energy, get along with anyone, the boys, the girls but the main objective is to find someone so I am just going to be myself in the villa.”

Meet Jamie Allen

Jamie shares: “I am loyal, I’ve only ever had two girlfriends but when I am fully committed I am completely loyal. I am a confident lad, not arrogant. I am also very trustworthy when I am in a relationship.”

He continues: “My first girlfriend was when I was 18 but I liked going out clubbing so I thought there’s no point being in a relationship when I am going out, enjoying myself.

“Now, I am 27, I’ve got that all out of my system and ready to settle down.”

Asked if he’s competitive, Jamie says: “Absolutely, I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people.

“I am coming in a bit later so I probably will upset a few lads but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

