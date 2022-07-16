Love Island’s Coco Lodge has spoken out after her exit from the villa.

Coco left the show last night alongside Josh Samuel Le Grove after viewers voted for their favourite Islanders.

Following her exit, Coco admitted: “When I heard that viewers were voting for their favourite Islander, I did expect to be at risk based on the fact I didn’t have a connection there.

“At first, I felt sad to leave because it’s such an amazing experience and I felt sad to leave everybody in there – we had all become like a family.

“However, everyone is in couples and I was kind of on my own so I was excited to get home, see my friends and see my puppy – I was excited.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Coco couple up. ©ITV

Reflecting on her entrance into the villa for Casa Amor, Coco shared: “It was so fun. I think the boys were so hyped to have new people to get to know and it was so much fun. Five new girls who I’d never met before, we became so close so quickly. We were having so much fun.

“And then when everyone came back from the recoupling, I was so privileged to be in the main Villa and experience that life. However, it was very difficult at first because the original girls have each other’s backs and everyone backs into their old routine. But then after a while you kind of all settle in and it’s water under the bridge and it was all fine.”

Speaking about her time with Andrew, Coco continued: “When I first went in there, I actually had my eye on Davide, Jay and Andrew but I was surprised by how good looking Andrew is in the flesh – he’s beautiful.

“But I actually didn’t think he was interested in me at first so I started to pursue Davide. Andrew and I had a chat and we had a good connection. Things didn’t work out but I think we actually had something quite nice.

“Me and Andrew have no bad blood between us anymore. I still think he took things a bit far with me, however I do understand when someone has a hold over you like Tasha has a hold over him, you can’t forget them.

“As soon as that person comes back it’s hard to want to pursue both when you have such strong feelings for someone because you’ve known them a lot longer.

“I don’t have any bad blood towards him but I do wish maybe things were handled a bit differently and it didn’t go as deep with us in Casa. It is what it is and we’re cool.”

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Coco Lodge. ©ITV

Coco added: “I don’t wish I tried more with Davide because he ended up being one of my closest guy mates there. We said we looked like brother and sister – we’re more like friends.

“I wouldn’t change anything about who I went for in the end, I was quite happy with my decision at the time and I’ll never regret anything I was happy over.”

She went on: “I wouldn’t do anything differently. What happened wasn’t nice and I genuinely had my feelings hurt there. That happens on the outside world as well, not everyone is going to be your forever person.

“People go back to the exes on the outside world – it is what it is. I was genuine to me so I can’t really regret anything.”

Meanwhile Coco suggested that Gemma & Luca and Davide & Ekin-Su were the most genuine couples.

She explained: “Gemma is so lovely, kind and so mature for her age – she is amazing. And those two are joined at the hip, they’re obsessed with each other and it’s really sweet.

“Davide and Ekin-Su, they’re like an old married couple – they’re fighting one second and making a carbonara the next. They’re unbelievable together, they’re just legends and I’m obsessed with them as a couple.”

Love Island 2022 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.