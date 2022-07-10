It looks like it’s over for another Love Island 2022 couple in tonight’s show.

Just days after returning from Casa Amor together it seems Josh and Danica may be over as a couple.

Tonight sees Josh pull Danica for a chat and lets her know where his head is at.

Explaining how he’s feeling, he admits: “It’s just a tricky one for me, because I don’t know whether that spark for it to go to the next level is there at this present moment.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Josh. ©ITV

Danica responds: “I think for me, in Casa, I definitely thought there was something there.

“I feel like the momentum was lost when we came here, which I’m not gonna lie is upsetting because I really do think we matched quite well and we were actually getting on in Casa.”

She asks him: “What do you want moving forwards?”

Is this the end for the pair?

While one couple appears to be on the rocks, another is looking to get back on track.

There was a frosty showdown at the firepit last week when Indiyah and Dami reunited after both coupling up with newbies during Casa Amor.

Tonight sees Dami tell Indiyah: “It was always gonna be you for me. Even when you left and stuff, it was always gonna be you. There was a possible connection there with Summer but I don’t feel like the way I feel like when we’re together.

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Danica and Josh couple up. ©ITV

“It’s incomparable to what I feel we have. I feel like it is with you, and if it’s not gonna be with you it is what it is but I don’t feel like anyone else could come in and they’ll change the way I feel about you.”

Elsewhere tonight, Jacques tries to win back Paige after their fallout following Casa Amor.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox