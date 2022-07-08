Love Island's Dami and Indiyah talk things out after firepit confrontation

Love Island: SR8: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah and Dami chat.

Dami and Indiyah try to talk things out on Love Island 2022 tonight following the Casa Amor recoupling.

The pair both recoupled with newbies in last night’s episode leading to a heated showdown at the firepit between the pair.

In tonight’s show, Dami tells Indiyah about his time in the main Villa, admitting to kissing Summer more than once.

Indiyah replies of her experience in Casa, saying: “I don’t really have much to say, we left on good terms. I’m a heartbreaker but I’m not disrespectful.”

Dami asks: “Do you think I was disrespectful?”

Indiyah replies: “Well, I didn’t kiss Deji.”

Dami questions: “So are you done with me?”

How will Indiyah react to Dami’s admission? Will she continue getting to know Deji or will she want to turn her attention back to Dami?

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Coco reveals she and Andrew did ‘more than kissing’ during Casa Amor as Tasha demands answers.

Tasha tells him: “You keep playing the victim here! But you’ve been kissing her, doing whatever you’ve been doing in this Villa. You know, being in bed, kissing, canoodling, hugging.”

Meanwhile, Jacques hints he’ll QUIT as Paige rages over Casa Amor

She tells him: “I get Casa is a test, but it’s only a test if you want it to be a test and you only want tests if you feel like something is missing or if you feel like something’s not 100%.”

Jacques is later in tears, telling Luca: “No point me being here.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox