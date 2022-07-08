The fallout from Love Island’s Casa Amor recoupling continues tonight with revelations about Coco and Andrew.

Last night saw Andrew and Tasha both decide to recouple; Andrew partnered with new girl Coco while Tasha returned from Casa Amor with new boy Billy.

In tonight’s episode, Andrew confides in Dami that his feelings for Tasha haven’t disappeared and he is thinking of cooling things off with Coco.

He sits down with Coco and tells her: “I’m gonna be completely honest with you and how I’m feeling as well. Just at the moment with Tasha being on my mind I feel like I don’t wanna lie to you and I don’t wanna say something to you if I don’t mean it yet. So for me, I do wanna continue getting to know you of course…”

Love Island: SR8: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew.

Coco interrupts: “But you just wanna do it really slowly?”

Andrew agrees: “Just take a step back until my mind has cleared or whatever happens, happens.”

After, Coco pulls Tasha for a girl-to-girl chat about what happened in the villa while Tasha was in Casa Amor.

Speaking about her time with Andrew, Coco tells Tasha: “I don’t think you would be happy with some of the things that were said or done.”

Hearing what Coco has to say, Tasha pulls Andrew for a chat on the terrace and says: “I want you to be honest with me right now and tell me everything.”

Tasha mentions what she heard from Coco and says “You have probably been doing worse than what I’ve done with Billy!”

Andrew replies: “I put my hands up and what I’ve done initially out of anger, worse, granted, yes. But I’ve never felt like we’re together in this situation, because you’ve got to know every single guy that walks through the door.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha chat.

Tasha goes on to say: “You keep playing the victim here! But you’ve been kissing her, doing whatever you’ve been doing in this Villa. You know, being in bed, kissing, canoodling, hugging.”

Later, Coco tells some of the Islanders that more than kissing happened with Andrew. Pulling Andrew to one side, Coco admits her confession and tells him he needs to tell Tasha before someone else does.

But what has Coco said and what will it mean for Andrew and Tasha?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.