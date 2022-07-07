Here are all the results of tonight’s Love Island 2022 recoupling!

With Casa Amor officially closing its doors for 2022, this evening saw the Islanders each having a huge decision to make.

Host Laura Whitmore joined the main villa to reunite the couples.

She told the group: “Boys – each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.

“The girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new.”

Love Island recoupling results

First up was Jay and Danica who were originally in a ‘friendship couple’. Both decided to recouple: Jay coupled up with new girl Chyna while Danica coupled up with new boy Josh.

Next were Davide and Ekin-Su who both decided to stay coupled up with one another.

Dami and Indiyah both decided to recouple. Dami coupled up with new girl Summer while Indiyah coupled up with new boy Deji.

Luca and Gemma both decided to stay coupled up with one another.

Andrew and Tasha both decided to recouple. Andrew coupled up with new girl Coco while Tasha coupled up with new boy Billy.

Finally, Jacques and Paige both decided to stay coupled up with one another

As a result, new girls Cheyanne, Jazmine and Mollie together with new boys George, Jack and Samuel were all left single.

They therefore left the villa.

However before they went each was able to share their feelings on the recoupling in front of the other islanders, with Cheyanne and Mollie spilling on her kisses with Jacques and Davide respectively.

Love Island 2022 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.