Love Island spoiler: Davide and Ekin-Su get closer after first date

Davide and Ekin-Su get closer on tonight’s Love Island following their first official date last night.

In last night’s show the pair were voted as one of the most compatible by viewers, avoiding the latest dumping.

This evening, Davide reflects on the vote and tells Dami: “Naturally I felt very appreciated. They probably saw the connection that there is.

“They probably saw when we laugh together, we are real, it’s not something fake.

“I felt good about it yesterday night, and last night I was a bit more open with her.”

Ekin-Su has similar thoughts speaking on the terrace with the girls: “I’m very, very grateful that the public believed in my choice.

“Me and Davide – there was always something there from the start.”

Following the advice of the boys, Davide brings Ekin-Su a coffee while she’s getting ready, a gesture that does not go unnoticed by Ekin-Su.

She says in the Beach Hut: “I remember Davide was like, ‘I’m not going to make you coffee every morning, I’m not going to do this, don’t expect me to change’ and it’s just really nice to just see him again, fresh start, a nice coffee.”

Elsewhere tonight, the girls receive a surprise text which reads: “Girls, it’s time to get the drinks flowing as you’re off for a girls’ night out. #cocktailhour #shakenandstirred”

Unable to hide their excitement, the girls scream. Hearing the noise, Jacques runs upstairs to find out what’s happened.

Coming back to tell the boys he says: “Listen, the girls’ text is girls’ night out, cocktails…”

Reeling from the news, Dami asks: “What are we supposed to do without them though?”

What exactly will the girls’ cocktail night entail? And is everything as it seems?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.