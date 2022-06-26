Love Island: SR8: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah on a date. ©ITV

Dami and Indiyah enjoy their first official date on Love Island 2022 tonight.

The pair coupled up for the first time last Friday night and this evening get some alone time.

Dami and Indiyah settle down to chat on the sofas as Indiyah receives a text, which reads: “Dami and Indiyah, it’s time for you to go on your first date.

“Please get ready to leave the Villa #chemistryfordays #damiyah””

As the two sit down on their date, Indiyah remarks on their journey in the villa: “I feel like we’ve had a crazy journey but I feel like it’s meant to happen.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah return to the villa. ©ITV

Indiyah adds: “People have come and gone in the Villa but we’ve both been here the whole time so it’s like, sometimes it’s right in front of you.”

Keen to know where Indiyah stands on things, Dami asks: “Where’s your head at, do you feel like it could be turned easily?”

Indiyah shares: “You know what, I’m gonna be honest – at this moment, no. Obviously it’s early days but I’m not even focusing on that right now. Me and you are both here, I’m getting to know you and I’m genuinely happy. You make me laugh, you make me smile.”

Dami adds “Why is this so easy?”

Indiyah smiles: “Do you think everything is just falling into place perfectly?”

Dami agrees: “Yeah but like, too perfect to be honest like, it just feels too perfect.”

Indiyah then poses the question: “Too good to be true, hey?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah on a date. ©ITV

Will Indiyah and Dami continue to go from strength to strength in the Villa?

Elsewhere on tonight’s Love Island, Jay makes a move on Paige and is it over for Andrew and Tasha?

Love Island airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.