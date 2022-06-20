Love Island 2022: Remi speaks out after his exit from the villa

Remi Lambert has spoken out after being booted from the Love Island villa last night.

Just days after entering as one of two bombshells Remi made an exit from the show on Sunday.

In the latest recoupling he was left single and eliminated from the dating contest.

Speaking after his departure, Remi said: “I’m a bit disappointed – I wish I could stay longer to get to know Indiyah and Danica mostly. At the same time, I feel like it was my time to leave.

“I was getting mixed signals and I wasn’t getting a clear answer from the girls.”

Reflecting on first entering the villa, he recalled: “Walking in with Jay was breathtaking, seeing the girls’ reactions and getting to know them was magical. It was such a memory that I’ll remember forever.

“I was initially attracted to Paige but then when I turned my head and saw Indiyah – that’s my type.

“I feel like me and Indiyah had a connection but her and Ikenna were there from the start and they’ve built a strong connection and foundation. I just wish I’d had more time with her.”

He added: “I don’t think I’d do anything differently. I stayed true to myself and that’s all that matters.”

Other than the girls, Remi says fellow bombshell Jay became a close friend during their time on the show.

He explained: “I was definitely close to Jay as everyone knows – that’s my guy for life now.

“I’m going to miss Jay the most of course. Jay and I got along so well. I was hoping he could be my personal trainer there. We didn’t get in that many gym sessions but I’m sure we will on the outside.”

Meanwhile asked which couple can last the longest, Remi shared: “The strongest connection in the Villa has to be Tasha and Andrew. They look great together.”

Love Island 2022 airs each night on ITV2.

Watch the new series online on ITV Hub.