Love Island: SR8: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma and Davide go on a date. ©ITV

Gemma heads out on a first date with Daivde on Love Island tonight – but not before Liam makes his feelings known.

Last night saw bombshell Davide couple up with Gemma leaving Liam single ahead of the first recoupling.

This evening, Gemma reacts in the beach hut: “Me and Davide are now a couple which I’m quite excited about. I’m really happy and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him a bit more and seeing where it goes.”

Davide adds: “I feel really happy with how things have been tonight. I’m now in a couple with Gemma and I’m really happy that she actually felt the same as me. I feel like there is something good between us.”

As for Liam, he tells Gemma: “Tomorrow is a new day – I’ve got work to do!”

Love Island: SR8: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma and Liam. ©ITV

Gemma says: “Me being in a couple with him hasn’t changed how I feel about you. I still want to chat to you. It’s still early days. But I can imagine it’s not a nice situation to be in.”

Liam replies: “You’re still at the top of my tree! I’ve got a good feeling about you. You are girlfriend material, the way you are and the way you carry yourself.”

Will Gemma continue getting to know Liam as well or will she put all her eggs in Davide’s basket?

Later Gemma receives a text: “Gemma and Davide, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #SimplyTheZest #FirstDateVibes”

Gemma tells the camera in the beach hut: “Hopefully we can have another good chat and I can find out a bit more about him and have that good energy.”

The pair head out of the Villa and arrive at a picturesque location for their date where they’ll be making their own lemonade.

The chat moves quick with Davide asking: “Do you want to get married? Have you ever thought about it?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma and Davide go on a date. ©ITV

Gemma replies: “Yeah definitely. I’d like to get married and I want to have kids… Like four!”

Davide later tells her: “I was sure about my decision. What about you?”

Gemma shares: “With Liam I’ve told him that I’ll still have chats with him and get to know him a bit more. I also told him I have more of an initial attraction to you than I do for him. I do think you’re a nice genuine guy.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox