Secrets of Love Island 2022 cast revealed in first challenge of the series

The secrets of the Love Island 2022 cast are revealed tonight in the first challenge of the series.

In this evening’s episode it’s boys vs girls as the Islanders compete to get to know one another a little more in a game called ‘Anything To Declare?’.

Arriving at a Love Island-inspired airport security area, one by one the Islanders will approach the conveyor belt as they read out a saucy secret.

They will then have to determine which member of the other team the secret is about before doing their very own cheeky airport security check before sharing a smooch with them.

Afterwards it’s revealed whether they answered correctly or not.

Which boy spent £1,000 on a first date? Which girl changed her number the day after breaking up with her ex? And most importantly, who will reign supreme in today’s challenge – the boys or the girls?

The game sees Luca and Tasha lock lips for the first time.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about the kiss with Tasha, Luca says: “The snog with Tash, it’s up there! I wasn’t moaning but it would have been nice if we were on our own and not with everyone around us.”

Meanwhile, after the challenge Indiyah opens up about her feelings for the boys.

Indiyah says: “I feel like it’s such early days. I spoke to Dami yesterday but I’m coupled up with Ikenna. Dami is good-looking and he is a nice guy.”

After locking lips with Dami in the game, she adds: “I didn’t get any sparks or anything from the kiss because it was a challenge. If it was a romantic setting then I would be able to judge it more.”

Indiyah continues: “If he wanted to go for it, I would speak to him. He’s got a good vibe and good energy. I do feel like we have better banter in comparison to me and Ikenna.”

Will Indiyah continue getting to know Ikenna or turn her attention to Dami?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox