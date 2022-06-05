Here's a full recap of this weekend's Britain's Got Talent 2022 final performances and results - spoilers!

Sunday, 5 June saw David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden take up their seats at the judges' desk for the last time this year .

The ten acts from the semi-finals and judges' wildcard took to the stage in a bid to win viewer votes.

While the panel offered up their comments it was the public alone who decided the winner with comic Axel Blake being crowned BGT 2022 champion, winning a £250k cash prize and spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Recap all the performances below!

Jamie Leahey

Opening the final was schoolboy ventriloquist Jamie who wowed the judges once again with his jokes as he was joined once more by Chuck the chicken.

Amber & The Dancing Collies

Chosen as the judges' wildcard act, Amber returned as she and canine sidekick Nymeria performed a Grease themed dance routine together.

Five Star Boys

Young male dancers Five Star Boys returned to the finals with a new powerful contemporary routine to Heroes by David Bowie.

Flintz & T4ylor

Alesha's golden buzzer act Rapper and pianist duo Flintz (22 from Croydon) and T4ylor (17 from Birmingham) were up next, performing a brand new original song about their journey together to the final.

Aneeshwar Kunchala

Adorable schoolboy Aneeshwar was back with more inspirational poetry about wildlife conservation and saving the planet, getting the judges and audience on their feet.

Eva Abley

Onto the stage next was comedian Eva who made jokes about being homeschooled - as well as more quips at Simon's expense - that had the judges in stitches.

Tom Ball

Winner of the third semi-final, singing school teacher Tom Ball performed I (Who Have Nothing) as made famous by Sir Tom Jones.

Ben Nickless

Ben's final performance saw more uncanny impersonations of famous faces and characters, including hosts Ant & Dec!

Loren Allred

Amanda Holden's golden buzzer act Loren took to the stage in the final to perform a new original song that wowed the judges.

Axel Blake

The penultimate act of the night was Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act, comedian Axel Blake who shared a variety of gags about everything from cyclists to dancing.

Maxwell Thorpe

Closing the final was singing busker Maxwell who once again stunned the judges with a spectacular operatic performance.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.