Simon Cowell has confirmed that Britain's Got Talent 2022 will see a wildcard in the final.

The judges will pick one act to make the final following the end of the semi-finals.

In each of the semi-finals in the week, two acts from each night’s show made it into the live final on Sunday, 5 June.

While the act with the highest public vote went straight into the final, the judges decided between the second and third placed acts as to who will join them.

But they won't be alone in the final.

Appearing in this week's live shows, Simon Cowell confirmed there would also be an eleventh wild card act joining the top ten finalists.

Simon told hosts Ant & Dec ahead of Friday's semi-final result: "There will be one. We haven't decided yet but there will be one."

Who the wild card act on Britain's Got Talent 2022 is will be announced on Sunday ahead of the final.

They will join the other finalists and be in with a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Following Friday’s last semi-final the current acts in the final include singer Loren Allred, stand up comedian Eva Abley, impressionist Ben Nickless, music duo Flintz & Taylor and singer Maxwell Thorpe.

They're joined by comedian & ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, dance group Five Star Boys, comedian Axel Blake and child conservationist Aneeshwar Kunchala and singer Tom Ball.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 airs on ITV with the final on Sunday, 5 June from 7:30PM.

Alongside the performances from the acts there will be a special guest performance from the cast of Sister Act The Musical.