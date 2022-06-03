Britain's Got Talent 2022 recap! All of the performances and results from fifth semi-final

Here's a full recap of tonight's fifth Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell were back on Friday for the last semi-final.

In every live semi-final eight contestants will perform and two will make it through into the final. The top act in the viewer vote will head straight through while the judges will decide who joins them from the next two most popular acts.

In the fifth BGT results it was comedian Axel Blake who won the viewer vote while schoolboy conservationist Aneeshwar Kunchala won the judges' vote against choir Welsh of The West End.

Recap the fifth round of semi-final performances below...

Matricks Illusion

Kicking off the last semi-final were brother and sister quick change illusionists Alex and Emily. Their fast paced routine didn't impress Simon who buzzed, saying he wanted to see "more magic".

Scooter Boys

Scooter quartet Scooter Boys returned to perform a brand new daring routine soundtracked to music by Alesha Dixon.

Welsh of the West End

Welsh singing collective made up of West End performers, Welsh of the West End took to the stage to belt out You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen, singing part of the song in Welsh.

Aneeshwar Kunchala

Schoolboy Aneeshwar took us on a trip around the globe as he shared inspirational poetry about wildlife conservation and saving the planet.

Brian & Krysstal

Comedy duo Brian & Krysstal took to the stage with some jokes and music but the act fell flat with all four judges buzzing the performance bringing it to a premature end.

IMD Legion

36-piece dance crew IMD Legion returned having previously appeared on the show in 2015, performing a high energy dance routine that had all the judges on their feet.

Nick Edwards

Singer-songwriter Nick Edwards performed an emotional original song dedicated to his family.

Axel Blake

Closing the semi-finals was Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act, comedian Axel Blake who had the judges in stitches with his latest stand up routine about life with his fiancée.

Britain's Got Talent concludes this Sunday night, 5 June at 7:30PM with the live final.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.