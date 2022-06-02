Here's a full recap of this week's fourth Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams returned with Ant & Dec for the penultimate semi-final this evening.

At each live semi-final eight contestants will perform and two will make it into the final. The act with the most votes will head straight into the final while the judges will pick between the next two most popular acts.

In the fourth BGT results it was singer Loren Allred who won the public vote while dance group Five Star Boys were chosen to join her ahead of magic act The Phantom in the judges' vote.

For now, recap the fourth round of semi-final performances below...

Dame Nation

Opening the show on Thursday were Dame Nation, a group of pantomime dames who performed a mega music and dance medley. While David loved it, Simon buzzed - although did end up taking is buzzer 'half back' after the performance.

Five Star Boys

Young male dancers Five Star Boys returned with a powerful contemporary routine to This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

The Frontline Singers

A choir made up of frontline workers, The Frontline Singers showcased a brand new original uplifting song.

Mary P

Entertainer Bethan Marshall - aka Mary P - took to the stage with a mega music mash up of songs performed in the style of Mary Poppins.

The Phantom

Invisible magic act The Phantom was back next with an act that saw Amanda turn invisible and read David's mind.

Stefano Paolini

Comedian Stefano Paolini performed a stand-up routine and impressions but it failed to impress both Amanda and Simon who buzzed the performance.

Titan the Robot

Titan the Robot sang and performed a comedy routine, this time joined by a number of additional robot friends.

Loren Allred

Closing the show was singer Loren Allred who belted out Lauren Daigle song You Say to get a standing ovation from the panel.

Britain's Got Talent continues with its last semi-final on Friday night at 8PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.