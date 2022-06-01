Here's a full recap of Wednesday's third Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams were back behind the judges' desk this evening for the latest live performances.

Advertisements

In semi-final eight acts will perform and two will make it into the final. The most popular act with viewers will head straight through while the next two will face the judges vote.

In the third BGT results it was singer Tom Ball who topped the public vote while comedian Eva Abley beat magician Keiichi Iwasaki in the judges' vote off to join them.

Recap the third round of semi-final performances below...

Les Sancho

Opening Wednesday's show were dance group Les Sancho from Marseille, France who brought the energy with a fast paced routine. David was up on his feet but Simon buzzed - to boos from the audience.

Advertisements

Immi Davis

Nine-year-old schoolgirl Immi Davis belted out Bishop Briggs' River for her performance in the live semi-finals.

The Freaks

Austrian acrobatic company The Freaks returned with an astonishing high impact routine that had the judges on their feet.

Dane Bates Collective

Dance group Dane Bates Collective returned to perform a touching contemporary routine based on an emotional true childhood story.

Advertisements

Eva Abley

Student Eva performed a varied stand up comedy routine with jokes about driving tests, Boris Johnson and Simon Cowell.

The Dots

Harmony trio The Dots performed another comedy cabaret routine but it didn't do enough to impress Simon, who buzzed the group.

Keiichi Iwasaki

Ant & Dec's golden buzzer, magician Keiichi Iwasaki was next up, showcasing a range of close up sleight of hand magic tricks involving the judges and Ant & Dec.

Advertisements

Tom Ball

Closing the semi-final was school teacher Tom Ball who performed Rise Like a Phoenix by Conchita Wurst to a standing ovation from the panel and audience.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.