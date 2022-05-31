Here's a full recap of this evening's second Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Tuesday, 31 May saw Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell take up a seat at the panel once more.

At each live semi-final eight acts will perform and two will go through into the final. The one act with the most votes will go straight through while the next two most popular acts will face the judges' vote.

In the second BGT results it was impressionist Ben Nickless who topped the public poll while duo Flintz & Taylor were picked by the judges ahead of Amber & The Dancing Collies.

Recap the second round of semi-final performances below...

Amber & The Dancing Collies

Opening the show, Amber and canine sidekick Nymeria returned with some special friend Ruby for a pirate themed dance routine that had all the judges on their feet. "That was a spectacle!" praised Alesha.

Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir

Made up of singers whose parents serve in the military, Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir gave an emotional musical performance that left Amanda close to tears.

Ryland Petty

Schoolboy Ryland was once again joined by The Young Magicians Club for a number of tricks starting with Rubik's cubes and ending with making himself disappear from the stage.

Dante Marvin

Schoolboy Dante was back next with a brand new comedy song - and accompanying dance routine - which quickly had all the audience and judges singing and dancing along.

Flintz & Taylor

Up next were Alesha's golden buzzer act as rapper Flintz and musician Taylor returned to collaborate on a brand new inspiring performance.

Ranger Chris

Ranger Chris and his dancing dinosaurs stormed the stage as they performed to songs including Cha Cha Slide and Baby Got Back.

Ben Nickless

Variety entertainer Ben Nickless presented a series of impressions to the song This Is Me from The Greatest Showman ranging from David Walliams to Alan Carr, Ant & Dec to Homer Simpson.

Andrew Basso

Escapologist Andrew Basso closed the second semi-final with a daring act that saw him chained into a shark cage before being submerged into pitch black water.

Britain's Got Talent continues nightly all this week on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.