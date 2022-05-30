Britain's Got Talent 2022 results: First two acts confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 results are in with the first two acts making it through to the final.

Singer Maxwell Thorpe and ventriloquist Jamie Leahey are the first of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2022 this year.

The BGT 2022 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following the auditions and this evening saw the first of five semi-finals.

Eight contestants performed in the hope of winning one of two spots in the live final.

In each semi-final the public vote for one contestant to send through to the final at the weekend. The judging panel - Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams - will determine who joins them from the next top two contestants as voted for by the public.

Appearing tonight were magician Junwoo, creepy magical act The Witch, dance group & golden buzzer act Born To Perform, impressionist Suzi Wild, singing busker Maxwell Thorpe, schoolboy ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, the London Community Gospel Choir and singer Mel Day.

In the results tonight, hosts Ant and Dec first revealed the top three contestants as chosen by the public as Maxwell Thorpe, Junwoo and Jamie Leahey.

Topping the viewer vote and heading straight into the final was Maxwell leaving the judges to decide between Junwoo and Jamie.

Each judge voted for their favourite, starting with David who backed Jamie: "Both of these acts were technically brilliant but on this one I've got to go with my heart and my heart says Jamie."

Alesha voted Junwoo: "This is really tough... Jamie I love you but I think I'm going with magic tonight."

Amanda voted Jamie and his puppet Chuck, joking: "I feel like chicken tonight!"

Simon voted for Junwoo, meaning the result reverted to the public vote.

With the most votes of the two, Jamie joined Maxwell in Sunday's grand final.

The finalists will go head to head in the grand finale this Sunday. The performers are competing to win a £250,000 prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi finals air nightly all this week on ITV.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with this evening seeing the West End cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing.