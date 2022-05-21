A young magician, a talented busker and singing puppets were among the auditions on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent's new series continued Saturday on ITV with its seventh episode.

Advertisements

Ant & Dec are back on the sidelines for the 2022 series with the panel made up of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

On the show budding performers are after three or more yeses from the judges to make the second round where they could go forward to the semi-finals.

Recap the latest round of auditions below...

Kenny Petrie

Opening this weekend's auditions was 64-year-old company director Kenny Petrie who surprised the judges with an impressive freestyle on the electric guitar. Simon said: "We loved being surprised on this show. When the guitar came out I thought, 'This isn't going to go well' but it was brilliant." With four yeses, Kenny made the next round.

Advertisements

Ryland Petty

9-year-old schoolboy Ryland got Amanda on stage as he performed a number of magic tricks with Rubik's cubes while assisted by other members of The Young Magicians Club. Ryland's impressive audition won four yeses as Alesha enthused: "You've got fantastic showmanship, your magic was amazing. It was fabulous."

Bee & Lotte

Next out on stage were 30-year-old twin sisters Bee & Lotte who performed a comedy musical routine with puppets. The audition failed to impress the judges with four buzzers. "The opening was brilliant but you need to work on a better script and material," Amanda commented.

The Handersons

Another puppet act followed with The Handersons, a puppet family who performed a comedy song dedicated to their nan. Getting a much better reaction, David enthused: "It was utterly brilliant from start to finish. It was just wonderful". With four yeses, we'll be seeing more of The Handersons.

Advertisements

Skylar Blu

7-year-old Skylar Blu performed an emotive contemporary routine to Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis. The emotional audition had the judges on their feet with Simon declaring: "It was incredible. Really incredible. You have so much talent. Absolutely loved it." With four huge yeses, Skylar made it through to the next round.

Welsh of the West End

Welsh of the West End - a Welsh singing collective made up of West End performers - performed From Now On from the musical The Greatest Showman. Simon described the performance as "exceptional" while Amanda said it was "pitch perfect". With all four judges saying yes, we'll be hearing more from the Welsh of the West End.

Trio Vertex

Acrobatic act Trio Vertex performed a suspenseful routine from a trapeze that left the judges in awe. Alesha enthused: "That was SO good! Honestly that was fantastic. I loved it. I couldn't take my eyes off you." Getting four yeses, Trio Vertex are heading through to the next stage.

Advertisements

Maxwell Thorpe

Closing this weekend's show was 32-year-old busker Maxwell from Sheffield who stunned the judges with his operatic voice, singing Caruso. Simon told him: "That was extraordinary. You're so shy and quiet and then that happened. Your passion and your voice and just you made it incredible. It was brilliant, amazing." With four yeses, Maxwell is in with the chance of making the semi-finals later this month.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.