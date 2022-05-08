Tyson Fury to make guest appearance on ITV's The Games

From Initial productions THE GAMES Starts Monday 9th May 2022 on ITV Pictured: Logo Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, The Games will also see former professional footballer and presenter as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator. Photographer Nicky Johnston For further information please contact Peter Gray Mob 07831460662 / peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE GAMES or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Tyson Fury is to make a guest appearance on the opening episode of new ITV TV show The Games.

World Heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury will join presenters Holly Willoughby, Freddie Flintoff, Alex Scott and Chris Kamara on Monday night (9 May).

Advertisements

The Gypsy King will offer his own insight and opinion on the performances of a line up of celebrity athletes competing for the medals in The Games, which continues every night this week on ITV from 9PM on Monday.

Tyson leads a stellar list of famous sport stars making guest appearances on the show each night, including Olympic gold medallists Denise Lewis OBE [heptathlon, 2000 Olympic Games] and Matty Lee [synchronised diving 2020 Olympics], who will appear with him on Monday’s show.

On Tuesday double Olympic champion Tom Dean MBE [200m and 4x200m freestyle swimming, 2020 Olympics], Olympic silver medallist Leon Taylor [diving, 2004 Olympics] will appear, followed on Wednesday by Hollie Arnold MBE [first javelin throw to hold all four major titles in same four year cycle: Rio Paralympics 2016, World Record 2016, World Championships 2017 and World Record 2017] along with her coach David Arnold.

On Thursday, Dame Sarah Storey DBE [28 Paralympic medals, including 17 gold, 29 times World Champion in swimming and cycling], before appearances, on Friday’s final show, from ex-England footballer, Jermaine Jenas and double Olympic champion Daley Thompson CBE [decathlon 1980 and 1984 Olympics].

The Games is brand new to ITV and will see twelve super-fit celebrities battling it out in a sporting spectacular event across a week of live programmes.

The contestants on The Games are TV presenter Olivia Attwood, influencer and model Phoenix Brown, ex-Strictly pro and leading man Kevin Clifton, pop star Max George, song writer Chelcee Grimes, Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman, author, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuinness, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, musician and TV star Wes Nelson, Emmerdale actor Rebecca Sarker and actor Ryan Thomas.

Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, The Games will also see former professional footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

Advertisements

As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned.

The Games airs at 9PM on ITV from Monday, 9 May to Friday, 13 May.