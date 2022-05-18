Glow Up 2022 contestants and results so far from season 4

Glow Up S4,Back Row (L-R): Rachel, Charlie, Mikaél, Maya Jama, Kris, Adam, Lisa. Front row (L-R): Sophie, Nancé, Yong-Chin, Ryan),Class of 2022 (Make Up Artists, with host Maya Jama),Wall To Wall,Dave King

Glow Up 2022 has arrived on BBC Three - here are the contestants and results so far- SPOILERS!

Hosted by Maya Jama, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star is back for series 4 with 10 MUAs competing.

The aspiring make-up artists will be tested by leading industry experts in varied high-stakes Professional Assignments from TV to theatre, fashion to front covers and online beauty campaigns

Val Garland and Dominic Skinner return to the judging panel, joined by weekly guest judges, as they whittle down the Make-Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before naming this year’s Glow Up star.

After 8 weeks, the last MUA standing is crowned winner, walking away with a contract assisting some of the world’s top make-up artists.

Glow Up 2022 contestants and results so far

Kris (Instagram: @cannon.fx)

Mikaél (Instagram: @kam_eilian)

Ryan (Instagram: @rybeaumua)

Sophie (Instagram: @mackerelmonday)

Rachel (Instagram: @beatbyrache)

Nancé (Instagram: @thenskbeauty)

Lisa (Instagram: @lisaartistryy)

Yong-Chin (Instagram: @ymbreslin)

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Adam (Instagram: @adamblends)

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Charlie (Instagram: @queenaerosol)

Watch Glow Up series 4 on TV and online

Glow Up 2022 started on Wednesday, 11 May on BBC Three and iPlayer. New episodes will air weekly from 8PM

In the next episode (25 May), the MUAs enter the world of special effects for BBC’s iconic sci-fi show Doctor Who. Assisting the show’s prosthetic designer, Danny Marie Elias, the MUAs must create alien characters based around the Doctor’s recent nemeses Swarm and Azure.

Danny Marie wants to test the MUAs' prosthetics skills, so after a short demonstration, the MUAs must apply three prosthetic pieces to a model, ensuring it looks vibrant, bold, and intricately detailed. To impress Danny Marie, the prosthetics must have flawless application and perfect blending, creating an authentic-looking alien.

This week’s Creative Brief is to create a character that is based on the idea of an extreme experiment gone wrong. The MUAs are encouraged to use their imagination and the skills they learnt the day before, as each final look must contain a minimum of two prosthetic pieces.

Then the bottom two MUAs go head-to-head in the Face Off elimination, where they are tasked with replicating a floating pearl eyeliner before one MUA packs their kit and leaves the competition.