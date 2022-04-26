Celebrity Karaoke Club returns to ITV2 - meet the new line up of celebrities!

Celebrity Karaoke Club is back on ITV2 for a brand new series this summer - here's who's taking part!

The unique music show sees a line up of famous faces going head to head in a special karaoke competition, taking part in a number of both solo performances and group battles.

Advertisements

Each of the contestants is also a judge: At the end of each episode, the celebs will privately vote for their favourite and least favourite contestant to decide who is eliminated.

Celebrity Karaoke Club 2022 line up revealed!

Those taking part in the new series include Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause, television presenter Karim Zeroual, Love Island finalists Laura Anderson & Kaz Kamwi and Drag Superstar A’Whora.

They're joined by actress and writer Donna Preston, TOWIE favourites Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.

Completing the line up are Dancing on Ice pro skater Matt Evers and social media stars Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo, as they take to the karaoke stage to give the performance of a lifetime.

ITV2 tease: "The six-part series promises more naughty-night-out antics and VIP performances from pop stars past and present including Blue, Fleur East, S Club, Another Level’s Dane Bowers and 5ive.

"Like previous series, every performer will also be a karaoke judge, so they’ll all need to impress their fellow celebrity competitors if they want to win.

Advertisements

"At the end of every episode someone will be sent home and new celebrities will join the competition hoping to be crowned the karaoke champion."

Also appearing in the new series will be reigning karaoke champion AJ Odudu and drag karaoke finalist The Vivienne who will pay the contestants a visit to offer their best advice, tips and tricks of the trade.

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer with a start date to be announced.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning at ITV said: “It’s great to have Karaoke Club back with another line-up of ITV2-friendly faces. Our younger audience will have this, plus much more entertainment, to look forward to on the channel and ITV Hub this summer.”

Will Macdonald, Monkey’s Creative Director and Executive Producer said: “More irresistible than a wheelbarrow full of puppies, Karaoke Club is back, full of unrestrained joy, unfettered singing and unfiltered bathroom chat.

Advertisements

"This time, bringing American glamour and keeping it real (estate) is Selling Sunset’s fabulous Chrishell who will bring Hollywood to Borehamwood and show her British reality peers how to have a good time. It shouldn’t be too hard a sell for her.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub.