Britain's Got Talent 2022 recap! Watch all of the auditions from episode three

A gospel choir, a daredevil escapologist and the third golden buzzer act were among the latest Britain's Got Talent 2022 auditions.

BGT's fifteenth series is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts. As always they'll be ready to cheer and console hopefuls as they prepare to face the audience and judging panel.

2022's judging line up features Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

As ever acts must get three or more yeses to get a place in the second round where they could make the live stages. Back once again is the golden buzzer which will see five contestants straight through to the semi-finals.

This weekend saw the third episode of try outs - recap all the auditions below...

Mary P

Entertainer Bethan Marshall - aka Mary P - shocked the judges as she performed My Humps by The Black Eyed Peas and Boys by Lizzo - in the style of Mary Poppins. Amanda reacted: "That was the last thing I expect to see, it was incredible". With four yeses, Mary P was through to the next round!

Advertisements

Suzi Wild

34-year-old impressionist Suzi Wild from London performed comedy impressions of the Queen, Janet Street Porter, Lorraine, Gemma Collins, Kirstie Allsop and more. Suzi got four big yeses with David saying: "I couldn't fault it" while Amanda added: "All of the impressions were fantastic".

Brian & Krysstal

Comedy duo Brian & Krysstal performed a musical medley in which Krysstal played multiple instruments. Simon buzzed the act but with the other judges - and audience - very much on board, the quirky couple got through to the next stage.

London Community Gospel Choir

London-based gospel choir London Community Gospel Choir performed a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey. The feel good performance had everyone on their feet with Alesha enthusing: "It was just so powerful, beautiful and uplifting; you are all incredible". With four yeses, we'll be seeing London Community Gospel Choir again!

Advertisements

Born to Perform

Born To Perform are a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton. They performed a routine to You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray which won them the latest golden buzzer from David Walliams, seeing the group straight into the semi-finals.

Hammerhand

Hammerhand - aka Martial arts teacher Muhamed Kahrimanovic - attempted to break the world record for most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute. With the current record standing at 121, Hammerhand unfortunately rather short at 60 leading to four nos from the panel.

Advertisements

The Bin Busker

Outdoor activities teacher Charlie Cavey - aka The Bin Busker - performed Always Look on the Bright Side of Life on a guitar while sat inside a bin. "Having heard you sing now I know why you're in the bin," quipped Simon after Charlie got four buzzers from the panel.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Bin Busker. ©Syco/Thames

Mel Day

77-year-old singer Mel Day performed Wilson Pickett classic Land Of A Thousand Dances with a standout audition. "Maybe this is your time now," Simon told Mel as he got four yeses through to the next round.

Pocket Rockets

Dance group Pocket Rockets from Sunderland performed a high energy routine to Barbie Girl by Aqua. "What's not to love about this?!" enthused Amanda who joined the other judges putting the group through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pocket Rockets. ©Syco/Thames

Andrew Basso

Escapologist Andrew Basso tackled one of Harry Houdini's most dangerous and difficult stunts as he was handcuffed, suspended upside down in a water cell and attempted to escape. The daring routine won praise from the judges as Andrew sailed through to the next stage of the competition.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.