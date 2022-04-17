Britain's Got Talent 2022 recap! Watch all of the auditions from episode two online

A dancing dog, a stand up comic and a shock singer appeared on Britain's Got Talent's latest episode.

BGT's new series launched this weekend with a double-episode on Saturday and Sunday night on ITV.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings from the sidelines while this year's judges are Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

On the show budding performers must get three or more yeses from the panel in order to make the next stage where they could get through to the semi-finals.

Alternatively, there's the golden buzzer which sees five select contestants straight through to the live shows.

Recap the acts from Sunday's second round of auditions below!

The Brit Kidz

First out on stage this episode were dance group The Brit Kidz. They performed a routine inspired by BGT judges and historic auditions from past series after describing the series as their favourite show. Getting four yeses, David quipped: "We loved it because it was about us!"

Dante Marvin

13-year-old schoolboy Dante from Liverpool was next in the spotlight, performing a comedy song about his brittle bone disease. Simon quipped after Dante poked fun at the music mogul in his lyrics: "You are very naughty. It was just a great audition. A great audition is one you're going to remember and I'm going to remember this."

Louise & Jasper

29-year-old doctor Louise Geller from Cardiff performed opera - accompanied by her dog Jasper. Unfortunately the act didn't live up to the judges' expectations with Simon buzzing and the other judges saying no.

Amber & Nymeria

Getting a better reaction were 25-year-old Amber from Holland and canine sidekick Nymeria who performed an agile routine of tricks. The dog dance act won four yeses from the judges with Amanda saying it was the best dog act she's ever seen.

Joy Weir

77-year-old Joy from Whitburn, West Lothian surprised the judges as she performed a high-energy dance routine - and was temporarily joined on stage by David. Simon didn't know what to say but with yeses from the other judges, Joy was through to the next round.

Rockstar Weekend

Five-piece band Rockstar Weekend from London performed a medley of upbeat songs as they "brought the party back to Britain". Simon hit his buzzer saying it was "all over the place" but with three yeses the group went through to the next stage.

Oswaldo

40-year-old engineer Oswaldo performed a comedy dance routine with his fingers but if failed to impress Simon. "We've never seen it before and there's a reason why," he quipped. However the other judges loved the unique audition and Oswaldo made it a step closer to the live shows.

Axel Blake

33-year-old property maintenance manager Axel from London performed a stand-up comedy routine that had the panel in stitches. David declared: "A comedy superstar is born!" while Simon hit the golden buzzer, saying: "I know it's a bit of a cliche but after what everyone has gone through over the past couple of years, boy we needed this show back on air and we needed acts like you."

Aneeshwar Kunchala

7-year-old Aneeshwar from Warrington recited poetry about wildlife conservation and saving the planet after being surprised by David at school about the audition. After the performance, David enthused: "This is the start of something very special Aneeshwar" as he and the other judges gave the schoolboy four yeses through to the next round.

IMD Legion

36-piece dance crew IMD Legion from London returned to BGT having previously made the semi-finals in 2015. Coming back for another shot at the title, the group said they had been training "day after day, night after night, literally without sleeping" for their audition. All the hard work paid off, with four yeses from the judges for the group.

Matt Roberts

44-year-old chartered accountant Matt from Lincolnshire performed well known songs on a children’s squeaky Octopus toy. The bizarre audition got four buzzes from the judges with Simon concluding after Matt was sent home with four nos: "It was terrible."

Tom Ball

Closing the second round of auditions was 23-year-old secondary school teacher Tom Ball from West Sussex who performed Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith. His incredible voice left the judges' stunned, giving him four yeses through to the next round.

