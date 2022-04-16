Britain's Got Talent continues tonight on ITV with its second round of auditions - meet the acts appearing here!

The new series of Britain's Got Talent continues on Sunday evening with more contestants hoping to impress.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings, ready to provide encouragement to acts as they ready to face the judges and their infamous buzzers.

The panel in 2022 stars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, all back for a tenth series together.

Budding performers need three or more yeses from the judges to secure a spot in the second round where they could make the live semi-finals. Alternatively, five acts can win the golden buzzer straight into the live semi-finals.

Meet the contestants taking to the stage tonight...

Dante Marvin

13-year-old schoolboy Dante from Liverpool performs a comedy song about his brittle bone disease.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dante Marvin. ©Syco/Thames

Louise & Jasper

Doctor Louise Geller from Cardiff sings opera accompanied by her dog Jasper.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Louise and Jasper. ©Syco/Thames

Joy Weir

77-year-old Joy performs a high-energy dance routine - with David Walliams getting up to join her on stage.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joy Weir. ©Syco/Thames

Rockstar Weekend

Five-piece band Rockstar Weekend from London perform a medley of upbeat songs.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rockstar Weekend. ©Syco/Thames

Oswaldo

Engineer Oswaldo showcases a comedy dance routine with his fingers.

Matt Roberts

Chartered accountant Matt performs well known songs on a children’s musical Octopus toy.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Matt Roberts. ©Syco/Thames

The Brit Kidz

Dance group The Brit Kidz perform a routine inspired by BGT judges and historic auditions from past series.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Brit Kidz. ©Syco/Thames

Tom Ball

23-year-old secondary school teacher Tom sings Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tom Ball. ©Syco/Thames

Axel Blake

33-year-old property maintenance manager Axel from London is hoping his stand up comedy will impress the judges.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Axel Blake. ©Syco/Thames

Aneeshwar Kunchala

7-year-old schoolboy Aneeshwar recites poetry about wildlife conservation and saving the planet.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aneeshwar Kunchala. ©Syco/Thames

IMD Legion

36-piece dance crew IMD Legion from East London take to the stage to perform a high energy routine.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: IMD Legion. ©Syco/Thames

Amber & Nymeria

Amber and canine sidekick Nymeria from the Netherlands perform an agile routine of tricks.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber & Nymeria. ©Syco/Thames

Britain's Got Talent airs Sunday night, 7:35PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.