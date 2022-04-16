Britain's Got Talent continues tonight on ITV with its second round of auditions - meet the acts appearing here!
The new series of Britain's Got Talent continues on Sunday evening with more contestants hoping to impress.
Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings, ready to provide encouragement to acts as they ready to face the judges and their infamous buzzers.
The panel in 2022 stars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, all back for a tenth series together.
Budding performers need three or more yeses from the judges to secure a spot in the second round where they could make the live semi-finals. Alternatively, five acts can win the golden buzzer straight into the live semi-finals.
Meet the contestants taking to the stage tonight...
Dante Marvin
13-year-old schoolboy Dante from Liverpool performs a comedy song about his brittle bone disease.
Louise & Jasper
Doctor Louise Geller from Cardiff sings opera accompanied by her dog Jasper.
Joy Weir
77-year-old Joy performs a high-energy dance routine - with David Walliams getting up to join her on stage.
Rockstar Weekend
Five-piece band Rockstar Weekend from London perform a medley of upbeat songs.
Oswaldo
Engineer Oswaldo showcases a comedy dance routine with his fingers.
Matt Roberts
Chartered accountant Matt performs well known songs on a children’s musical Octopus toy.
The Brit Kidz
Dance group The Brit Kidz perform a routine inspired by BGT judges and historic auditions from past series.
Tom Ball
23-year-old secondary school teacher Tom sings Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith.
Axel Blake
33-year-old property maintenance manager Axel from London is hoping his stand up comedy will impress the judges.
Aneeshwar Kunchala
7-year-old schoolboy Aneeshwar recites poetry about wildlife conservation and saving the planet.
IMD Legion
36-piece dance crew IMD Legion from East London take to the stage to perform a high energy routine.
Amber & Nymeria
Amber and canine sidekick Nymeria from the Netherlands perform an agile routine of tricks.
Britain's Got Talent airs Sunday night, 7:35PM on ITV.
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.