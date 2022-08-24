The Masked Dancer 2022 start date revealed for series 2 on ITV!

The start date for the new series of The Masked Dancer in 2022 has been revealed!

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the mystery dancing competition sees famous faces go head to head to put on a standout dance performance all while their real identities are kept covered with outrageous masks.

After first debuting in 2021, The Masked Dancer returns to ITV with a second series soon.

The Masked Dancer series 2 characters

When does The Masked Singer air on TV?

The Masked Singer 2022 will begin on Saturday, 3 September at 6:30PM on ITV.

The Masked Dancer UK is presented by Joel Dommett with the panel of the new series seeing Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross return.

Due to touring commitments, Mo Gilligan won't be a regular part of the line up with footballing legend Peter Crouch taking over.

They will be joined by special guests throughout the series, including Mo who will return for a surprise appearance.

Mo Gilligan said: "I love being a part of the Masked Team so I’m gutted to be missing most of the series this year as I’ll be working in the US. BUT I’ve got the perfect sub to take my place. A legend on and off the pitch and one of the nicest guys in the industry, Crouchy knows a thing or two about fancy footwork, we’ve got this!"

Peter Crouch commented: "The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part. I am competitive and I'm currently scrolling through friends' socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves."

Mystery contestants on the new series are Sea Slug, Tomato Sauce, Scissors, Astronaut, Pig, Cactus, Candlestick, Pillar and Post, Odd Socks, Onomatopoeia, Prawn Cocktail and Pearly King.

Last year saw acts unmasked as stars including Take That's Howard Donald, actress Bonnie Langford and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

Who will be behind the masks this year?

Show bosses say the next season will be the "most bonkers series yet".

Managing director of programme makers Bandicoot, Derek McLean, and creative director Daniel Nettleton said: "The Masked Dancer wowed audiences last year and we’re thrilled to bring back the show for another series of crazy costumes, mind-blowing moves and maddeningly compelling clues.

"With the mayhem we’re lining up for 2022, we are already planning for the most bonkers series yet."

You can catch up with past series of The Masked Singer & Dancer online via the ITV Hub.