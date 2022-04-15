Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Matricks. ©Syco/Thames

Here's a very first look at the opening episode of auditions on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent's new series launches Saturday night on ITV.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec are back at the helm for the latest series. They'll be on hand to cheer on acts brave enough to face the audience and judging panel.

This year's judging line up sees Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams.

One of the contestants we meet in the opening episode is quick change act Matricks Illusion.

Made up of brother and sister illusionists Alex and Emily from Cornwall they perform a magic routine for the judges - with a few surprises.

You can watch a first look at their audition in the video below.

Advertisements

Another act hoping for yeses is Titan The Robot who performs a music and comedy routine for the judges, including taking a swipe at Simon Cowell.

Watch Titan take to the stage in the clip here...

More acts on this weekend's opening episode are 32-year-old singer Loren Allred from Brooklyn, USA who performs Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

Also performing are dance group Les Sancho from France a spooky invisible 'ghost' audition.

In the competition hopefuls will be wanting three or more yeses from the judges to make it through in the next round where they could make the live semi-finals.

Also back is the golden buzzer which will see five select performers straight through to the semi-finals.

Advertisements

The contestants are performing to win a big cash prize and a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance

But who will follow after series 14 victor Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned BGT winner 2022?