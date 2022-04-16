Singer Nick Edwards wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges with an original song in a surprise audition on Saturday night.

The new season of BGT kicked off this weekend on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant and Dec return overseeing proceedings in the wings with the judging line up of Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell.

As always budding performers must get three or more yeses from the judges to get a spot in the second round where they could make the semi-finals.

One of the acts performing this Saturday was 35-year-old singer Nick Edwards from Doncaster who was surprised to be invited on stage to audition.

Originally sitting in the audience, Nick watched on as his daughters Savannah & Cali and their grandmother Tracey stepped out in front of the judges.

Tracey explained: "Nick doesn't know anything about it and we're surprising him because we want him to come and sing because he sings a lovely song for the girls.

"He said he'd never do it so we had to do it for him".

Nick reacted: "This is a complete shock to me... I think over the years I've lost a lot of confidence in my singing so I tend to do it at home in the shower."

Nick went off to prepare before returning to perform his original song.

Simon Cowell commented: "It was so sweet. You've got a nice voice."

Alesha reacted: "You have such a beautiful voice, it was a really lovely surprise."

David shared: "It was just so moving from start to finish. You just looked like you were going to burst into tears at every word. There's not a dry eye in the house. It really hit me emotionally more than anything else today."

And Amanda concluded: "It was absolutely gorgeous."

With four yeses, Nick is through to the next stage of the competition.

He will be competing for a place in the live shows where the prize of £250,000 and spot at the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

Who will follow after series 14 winner Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?