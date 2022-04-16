A singing robot, an invisible magic act and the first golden buzzer of the series all featured in BGT's opening episode for 2022.

The new season of BGT started this Saturday night on ITV with its first round of auditions.

Advertisements

Ant & Dec return to oversee proceedings as hosts while David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell make up the judging panel.

In the competition acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next stage where they could make the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five performers can get the golden buzzers straight through to the live shows.

Recap the first round of auditions below...

Titan the Robot

Opening up the brand new series was Titan the Robot who performed a music and comedy routine for the judges. David said he was "wildly entertained" while Simon described it as "absolutely amazing". Titan manoeuvred off the stage with four yeses.

Advertisements

Matricks Illusion

Next up were brother and sister illusionists Alex and Emily who performed a magic quick change routine. "It was fun, it was quick, it was surprising," Alesha raved. Simon teased: "It started rather corny... but then it got great!" With four yeses, the pair are through to the next stage.

Jamie Leahey

13-year-old schoolboy Jamie performed a comedy ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck that got him four yeses. "You have an incredible talent not just for ventriloquism but for entertaining people, I thought it was absolutely wonderful", commented David

Les Sancho

Dance group Les Sancho, made up of dance teachers from Marseille, France, wowed the judges with an impressive routine. "It was a fantastic, fantastic audition" said Simon as Les Sancho got four 'ouis'.

Advertisements

Scooter Boys

Scooter quartet Scooter Boys, aged 6 to 10, had a false start to their audition after one member crashed during a trick. However the boys got straight back on their scooters to complete the daredevil routine. The group got four yeses as Simon quipped: "I'm never letting Eric my son watch this audition though."

Temple London

Martial arts family act Temple London performed a high-impact routine that got them four yeses through to the next round.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Temple London. ©Syco/Thames

Nick Edwards

Singer Nick wowed the judges after singing an original song about his daughters. The 35-year-old from Doncaster had been surprised in the audience by the pair and their grandmother who invited Nick to perform. "It was absolutely gorgeous," Amanda said of the audition.

Advertisements

Jim Fitzpatrick

Costume dancer Jim performed to Little Bird by Annie Lennox while dressed as a giant crow. Unfortunately the audition failed to win over the panel, with all four judges buzzing Jim off the stage.

The Phantom

The Phantom was an invisible magic act that took control of Amanda on the stage and left all of the judges spooked. Describing the act as a "ghost", Simon joined the other judges in giving The Phantom a yes through to the next round.

Advertisements

Ferdinand Rennie

Singer Ferdinand Rennie from Dunoon, Scotland performed his own rendition of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman. Buzzing Ferdinand, Simon said: "I really like you. That was my favourite song of all time... not anymore. It's like losing a friend. You just murdered it." Amanda said yes but with Alesha and Simon saying no, it was the end of the road for Ferdinand.

Loren Allred

Closing the first round of auditions was singer Loren Allred who provided the singing voice for Jenny Lind in hit movie musical The Greatest Showman. Loren performed Never Enough from the film and won the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden, seeing her straight through to the live shows.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.