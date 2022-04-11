Cooking With The Stars on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Logo. ©South Shore

The line up for the second series of Cooking With The Stars on ITV in 2022 has been announced.

Cooking With The Stars in partnership with Marks & Spencer is hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen.

The series sees famous faces partnered with famous chefs who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

In each episode, the celebs will compete in a series of cooking battles with the results judged blind by the professional chefs. Not knowing whose food they are tasting, they could find themselves voting their protege out of the competition.

Cooking With The Stars 2022 line up

The celebrities taking part in the new series and their professional chef partners are:

Professional dancer and TV personality Anton Du Beke, partnered with British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager.

Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, partnered with renowned chef and business owner Ronnie Murray.

This Morning’s Josie Gibson, partnered with Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE.

Chaser Anne Hegerty, partnered with Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins, partnered with chef director Jack Stein.

TV expert Dr Ranj Singh, partnered with author and regular chef on This Morning Clodagh McKenna.

Comedian Joe Wilkinson, partnered with Korean chef and restaurateur Judy Joo.

Influencer Woody Cook, partnered with restaurateur and TV personality Mike Reid.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars will air this summer on ITV and ITV Hub.

Emma Willis said: "The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”"

Tom Allen added: "The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards."