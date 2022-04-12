The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 start date confirmed for new series

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2022 with its eighth series - here's all you need to know!

Sara Pascoe will takeover as host from Joe Lycett with a brand new line up of twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Sara will join returning judges Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young.

As ever, they'll be testing the sewers across a huge range of garments in order to determine the series champion.

When does The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 start?

The new series of The Great British Sewing Bee will start on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at 9PM on BBC One.

There will be ten episodes which will air weekly.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to stream online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The first episode of the new series sees judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young ask the contestants to create a capsule wardrobe consisting of three items.

A teaser for the instalment shares: "First, for the Pattern Challenge, they must produce a wool mini skirt with piped patch pockets.

"For the Transformation Challenge, the task is to turn lockdown loungewear into a going-out top for an adult, and in the Made to Measure, the sewers must perfectly fit a wrap dress to their model.

"One sewer gets off to a flying start, being awarded Garment of the Week, while another’s hopes are dashed as they become the first to be sent home."

Speaking about joining the show, Sara said: "It’s such an honour to get to be part of a show I love watching.

"I’m so inspired by creativity and skill and I am deeply in love with clothes so I can’t think of a happier place to be."

Meanwhile outgoing host Joe added: "I am absolutely thrilled my friend Sara Pascoe is the new host of The Great British Sewing Bee.

"I loved the three series I did, but I can’t wait to see how she makes the haberdashery her home.”

For now you can catch up with the show's recent Celebrity specials online here.