Freeze the Fear start date and first look at new BBC One show with Wim Hof

Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof - (l-r back then front row) Owain Evans, Chelcee Grimes, Gabby Logan, Dianne Buswell, Patrice Evra, Alfie Boe, Professor Green, Tamzin Outhwaite Owain Wyn Evans, Chelcee Grimes, Gabby Logan, Professor Green, Dianne Buswell, Tamzin Outhwaite, Patrice Evra, Alfie Boe - (C) Hungry Bear Media - Photographer: Pete Dadds

Freeze the Fear is the brand new show coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof, Freeze the Fear will follow eights celebrities as they take on a unique test of mental strength like no other.

Advertisements

Set in sub-zero temperatures, each week will see them take on various challenges, which gradually become more daring as the series progresses.

Freeze the Fear start date

Freeze the Fear starts on BBC One and iPlayer from Tuesday, 12 April.

The celebrity line up was previously announced, featuring musical theatre legend Alfie Boe OBE; Singer/songwriter, TV presenter and footballer, Chelcee Grimes; Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell and sports TV presenter Gabby Logan.

Joining them are weatherman Owain Wyn Evans; French footballer and coach Patrice Evra; rapper and mental health advocate Professor Green and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

The series will be fronted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack and promises genuine reality, high drama, jeopardy and plenty of laughs.

While the main series airs on BBC One, Munya Chawawa and Yung Filly are to host a spin-off series on BBC Three.

Advertisements

The BBC share: "In each episode, presenters and viral comedy stars, Munya and Filly will immerse themselves in the sub-zero temperatures and take on Wim’s challenges, from breathing exercises to ice baths and beyond.

"They’ll have the chance to collaborate musically with Wim (who loves a singsong) and they have lots of pranks for each other and the celebs in store."

Wim Hof said of the series: “I’ve dedicated my life to discovering how to become happier, healthier and stronger, and anything I can do, you can do too.

"It’s a dream come true to be making this show with the BBC and share what I’ve learnt with millions of people. I am going to show this group of celebrities that the cold is a doorway to their soul and if they use the power of their mind anything is possible.”

Advertisements

You can watch a first trailer below!