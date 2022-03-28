Dancing On Ice 2022 voting figures from the final REVEALED

Dancing On Ice 2022 voting figures from last night's final have been revealed.

After ten weeks of competition, Sunday evening saw the winner of Dancing On Ice crowned and it was Regan Gascoigne who won the title.

Alongside singer & dancer Regan, those in the final were Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and Strictly star Brendan Cole

In the first half of the final's results, Kimberly was eliminated leaving Regan and Brendan as the top two.

The voting results reveal it wasn't much of a close race between the duo, with Regan winning a commanding lead.

Dancing On Ice 2022 voting results

Third place vote

Regan and Karina: 46%

Brendan and Vanessa: 29%

Kimberly and Mark: 25%

Winner vote

Regan and Karina: 62%

Brendan and Vanessa: 38%

Regan was left in tears by his victory in Sunday's live show.

Taking to social media today, he told his fans: "I could relive this moment everyday! I'm still in shock!

"Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who voted for us."

Dancing On Ice will return in 2023 for a new series with a brand new line up of celebrity skaters.

Also on the line up this year are singer Rachel Stevens, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, Happy Mondays' Bez and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

Completing the cast are rugby hunk Ben Foden, The Vamps' Connor Ball, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, TV host Ria Hebden and Love Island's Liberty Poole.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, this year's series saw Oti Mabuse, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo behind the judges' desk.

Catch up on Dancing On Ice online now via the ITV Hub.