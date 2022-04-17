Ahead of the show's launch this autumn, here are the rumoured celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up.

The last series of Strictly ended with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis lifting the glitterball.

The hit BBC One dance competition will be back once more this autumn with what will be its landmark twentieth series.

So who could be on Strictly Come Dancing 2022? Here's a run down of the rumoured names so far...

Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2022 names

Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley is reportedly being chased by Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity. The gold-medal winning Olympian is said to be on the wish lists of both the BBC and ITV shows. A source told the Daily Mail that producers are "racing to secure Tom" for their line ups.

Dawn French

Dawn French has revealed she's been asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing but fears saying yes in case she's "made to do silly things".

The comedian and actress told Graham Norton on his chat show: "I fear I would be regarded as the funny one and made to do silly things. I take dancing seriously and I would like to do proper dancing."

George Webster

TV presenter George Webster is being tipped for Strictly Come Dancing. George, who is also an actor, dancer and ambassador for the charity Mencap, made history last year by becoming CBeebies' first presenter with Down's syndrome. Now he's being tipped to head into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, following in the footsteps of his CBeebies co-star Rhys Stephenson who took part last year.

George Webster on CBeebies

Gordon Ramsay

Fresh from his daughter Tilly taking part last year, Gordon Ramsay has confessed he's "always wanted to dance" and would be up for hitting the ballroom.

He said: "They asked me to do a Christmas special with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix. Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango."

Scarlett Moffatt

TV star Scarlett Moffatt has long been rumoured for a stint on the show. The I'm A Celebrity winner told DigitalSpy of the rumours: "The Strictly people think I'm this pro dancer because I do a few dances on TikTok. I think everyone thinks I'm a professional dancer.

"I just love dancing. It just makes you feel happy. Anything that makes you feel happy, I would sign myself up for."

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Year Special: Claire Richards - (C) Love Productions - Photographer: James Stack

Claire Richards

Steps star Claire Richards says she's up for following bandmate Faye Tozer onto Strictly Come Dancing - on one condition. "I would love to do Strictly but I’d only want to do it with a gay partner," Claire told The Sun newspaper. "It’s not because of my husband or because I’m scared of the Strictly curse.

“I just think I would feel uncomfortable with a straight dancer."

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air on BBC One in the autumn.

The series typically kicks off in September.