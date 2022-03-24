The Apprentice 2022 final airs tonight on BBC One - here's what to expect!

The Apprentice 2022 winner is now just one step away from being confirmed with only Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Louise Burn left in the running.

Tonight, Lord Sugar summons the two front-runners to the British Museum to set them their final challenge to win his investment into their business plans.

To win his £250,000 investment, each finalist must launch a new business - and some of this year’s fired candidates are welcomed back to help them out.

They have three days to create a new brand for their company, produce a digital billboard and direct and edit a television advert.

Then they must pitch the business to Lord Sugar and a room full of industry experts at London’s Pennington Street Warehouse.

Meet The Apprentice finalists

30-year-old Harpreet Kaur from West Yorkshire owns a Dessert Parlour and is looking for Lord Sugar's money to expand her business.

Harpreet says she's a "born leader, fearless and funny". Motivated by her need to be the best version of herself, she isn’t here to make friends and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

On taking on The Apprentice, Harpreet said: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Meanwhile 29-year-old Kathryn Louise Burn from Swindon is hoping her business plan for an online pyjama store will win over Lord Sugar.

Kathryn is confident her PJs will one day be "worn by everyone". Having previously worked a range of jobs from mortgage advisor to events manager, Kathryn describes herself as ambitious, kind, and often “savage”. She says she’s there to win, not to make friends.

Kathryn said: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”

See who wins when The Apprentice 2022 final airs at 9PM tonight on BBC One.

You can watch the final online and catch up on past episodes via iPlayer.