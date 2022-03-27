The top two Dancing On Ice 2022 celebrities have been revealed in tonight's final results.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating for the final time this year.

After a double elimination in the semi-final, just three contestants made it into the final.

They were singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt and pro dancer Brendan Cole.

In the first half of tonight's results, Kimberly was eliminated leaving Regan and Brendan as the top two.

In this evening's live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they reprised their favourite skate of the series.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and marks out of ten.

However the judges' scores didn't count this week with viewer votes alone determining all of the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

DOI hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the celeb with the fewest votes and finishing in third place.

Kimberly was the unlucky celeb voted off, leaving Regan and Brendan to continue in the contest.

"This has been such a beautiful experience and I'm so grateful for everyone for everything they've done for us," Kimberly said after her exit.

Who won Dancing On Ice?

Regan and Brendan went on to perform once more, each skating their version of the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly return to announced the winner, and it was Regan who won Dancing On Ice 2022.

Also in tonight's final, the full line up of this year's Dancing On Ice stars returned to the ice for an epic group performance.

Alongside the trio of finalists, this year's line up included Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, Corrie star Sally Dynevor, reality star Liberty Poole and S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

Completing the cast are Olympian Kye Whyte, Happy Mondays' Bez, The Vamps star Connor Ball, rugby player Ben Foden and TV presenter Ria Hebden.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.