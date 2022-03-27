Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Final scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of this week's final.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the last time in the live grand final.

After a double elimination in the semi-final, three contestants and their pro partners were left on the series.

Those on the Dancing On Ice line up for the final tonight were professional dancer Brendan Cole, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.

First they performed a showcase skate - choreographed with the help of Torvill & Dean themselves - and then reprised their favourite skate of the series.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

For the final, the judges' marks didn't count for anything as viewer votes alone determined the results.

After the first two dances, lines were frozen to determine the third placed couple. With the fewest votes to win, Kimberly was eliminated. Lines then re-opened as the top two went forward to skate to the Bolero. These routines were NOT marked by the judges.

Lines then closed for good before the winner was revealed and it was Regan who won Dancing On Ice 2022.

Here are all the scores from the final tonight (27 March)...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Final

Celebrity Music Scores Ashley Oti Jayne Chris Total Brendan Cole Carmen Medley by George Bizet 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Falling by Harry Styles 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Total: 80.0 Regan Gascoigne Step In Time by Mary Poppins Original London Cast 10.0 10.0 10.05 10.0 40.0 Barnum by Cy Coleman, Michael Reed Orchestra 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Total: 80.0 Kimberly Wyatt River by Joni Mitchell 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Santa Maria by Gotan Project 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Total: 80.0

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.