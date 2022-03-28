Dancing On Ice 2022 recap! Final live performances and results

Here are all of the performances from this week's (27 March) Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the three couples performing live together for the final time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite to determine the winner.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Showcase skate

Song: River by Joni Mitchell

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite skate

Song: Santa Maria by Gotan Project

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta

Showcase skate

Song: Step In Time by Mary Poppins Original London Cast

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite skate

Song: Barnum by Cy Coleman, Michael Reed Orchestra

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Bolero

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Showcase skate

Song: Carmen Medley by George Bizet

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite skate

Song: Falling by Harry Styles

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Bolero

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

For the final, viewer votes alone determined the result with Kimberly finishing in third. Regan and Brendan went on to perform the Boléro before Regan was crowned the winner.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.