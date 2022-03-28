Dancing On Ice 2022 recap! Final live performances and results

Here are all of the performances from this week's (27 March) Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw the three couples performing live together for the final time this year.
The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite to determine the winner.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty
Showcase skate
Song: River by Joni Mitchell
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite skate
Song: Santa Maria by Gotan Project
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta
Showcase skate
Song: Step In Time by Mary Poppins Original London Cast
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite skate
Song: Barnum by Cy Coleman, Michael Reed Orchestra
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Bolero
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer
Showcase skate
Song: Carmen Medley by George Bizet
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite skate
Song: Falling by Harry Styles
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Bolero
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
For the final, viewer votes alone determined the result with Kimberly finishing in third. Regan and Brendan went on to perform the Boléro before Regan was crowned the winner.
Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.