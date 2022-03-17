The Apprentice 2022 final four (L-R) Harpreet, Steff, Britt and Kathryn, during task briefing. Harpreet, Steff, Brittany, Kathryn - (C) Naked - Photographer: Naked

Two candidates were fired from The Apprentice 2022 in tonight's results as the finalists were revealed.

The Apprentice 2022 winner is now just one step away from being confirmed with only Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Louise Burn left in the running.

Tonight's episode saw the dreaded interview stages and a pair of candidates were fired by Lord Sugar this week.

It was Brittany Carter and Stephanie Afflek who left The Apprentice in the latest results.

The Apprentice S16: (L-R) Final two; Harpreet and Kathryn Harpreet, Kathryn - (C) Naked - Photographer: Naked

In tonight's show, the final four candidates were summoned to the City to meet with Lord Sugar and his trusted business advisors, ready to be put through their paces in the toughest of interviews.

The candidates arrived at 70 St Mary Axe, otherwise known as the Can of Ham, a spectacular 21-storey building in the heart of the City of London.

Those remaining faced the scrutiny of Lord Sugar’s most trusted associates, who were primed to put each of their business plans under the microscope.

Back were business heavyweights Claude Littner, Claudine Collins, Linda Plant and Mike Soutar.

Each candidate went head-to-head with the business bigwigs as they battled to back their plans.

There was tough talking, turmoil and tears as bravado broke, egos were eradicated, and business plans were bulldozed.

After the interviews, it was then to the boardroom for the final four contestants. There, it was Lord Sugar’s time to put them through their paces as he decided which candidates had what it takes to be in the final.

First to leave was Brittany before Stephanie became the second candidate to hear 'You're Fired' following the interviews.

Apprentice S16: (L-R) Harpreet and Britt, in the boardroom. Harpreet, Brittany - (C) Naked - Photographer: Naked

The Apprentice S16: (L-R) Kathryn and Steff, in the boardroom. Kathryn, Steff - (C) Naked - Photographer: Naked

That left Harpreet and Kathryn in the final and battling for Lord Sugar's investment.

Kathryn's business plan is for an online pyjama business while Harpreet is looking to expand her current coffee and cakes business

Tune in to find out who will hear Lord Sugar’s immortal words ‘You’re Hired’ in the final episode of The Apprentice next Thursday.

The Apprentice 2022 final airs Thursday, 24 March at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.