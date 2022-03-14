Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw five couples performing live together for the latest time this year in the semi-final.

Each celebrity & professional couple performed twice with all the routines scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the latest skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Song: She by Elvis Costello

Judges' marks: 39 (10, 10, 9.5, 9.5)

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Song: Stand By Me by Ben E. King

Judges' marks: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Song: We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

Judges' marks: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Boys Will Cry by Connor Ball

Judges' marks: 38 (9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5)

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Song: I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston

Judges' marks: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Solo skates

As well as their couple routines, the five celebs also appeared in a group routine where each performed a solo skate in turn. The judges then awarded 1 to 5 points to each celebrity.

Song: Heroes by Zayde Wolf

Judges' marks: Kye Whyte - 1 point, Brendan Cole - 2 points, Connor Ball - 3 points, Regan Gascoigne - 4 points, Kimberly Wyatt - 5 points

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom three couples were revealed as Kye Whyte & Tippy Packard, Kimberly Wyatt & Mark Hanretty and Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman who went forward to skate off.

After the all performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and Connor and Kye became the latest celebs to leave in a double elimination.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs Sunday nights on ITV with the live final later this month on 27 March. Kimberly, Regan and Brendan will battle it out for the trophy.