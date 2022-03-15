The Dancing On Ice 2022 final is on its way - here's all you need to know.

From the confirmed celebrity contestants to when it's on TV, this is your guide to this year's Dancing On Ice final.

Hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Dancing On Ice's ice panel is made up of Torvill & Dean together with Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

Here's all you need to know about the final this month!

Dancing On Ice contestants

The line up of Dancing On Ice 2022 contestants this year featured a total of 12 famous faces.

They included popstar Connor Ball, Happy Mondays' Bez, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, soap actress Sally Dynevor, rugby star Ben Foden and Love Island's Liberty Poole.

Joining them were dancer Brendan Cole, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, Paralympian Stef Reid, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer Rachel Stevens and showbiz presenter Ria Hebden.

They've been getting their skates and sequins on to compete against one another in the quest for glory.

Each week the skaters with the fewest combined public votes and judges' scores found themselves in the skate off where at least one was eliminated.

Those left for the final are Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne.

Dancing On Ice date

Dancing On Ice 2022 will conclude with the final later this month on ITV.

The tenth and last episode of the series will air on Sunday, 27 March. There will be no show on 20 March due to the FA Cup.

Based on past years, the final trio will perform up to three times for viewer votes before the winner is crowned.

In the final, the finalists will typically perform a showcase skate and then reprise their favourite skate of the series before one is eliminated.

The top two will go forward to skate to the iconic Bolero before the winner is crowned.