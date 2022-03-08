Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R), Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

Dancing On Ice's final is set to be postponed due to the FA Cup.

The final is scheduled to air on Sunday, 27 March with the football forcing the show off air on Sunday, 20 March.

Advertisements

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest will air instead of Dancing On Ice next weekend, with the kick-off set for 6PM.

This Sunday night will see Dancing On Ice air as normal, albeit at the slightly later time of 7:30PM.

The semi-final will see the remaining celebs skate twice, including a solo skate, before a double elimination.

Those left on the celebrity line up are Strictly star Brendan Cole, The Vamps star Connor Ball, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt.

Last weekend saw Paralympic medallist Stef Reid become the latest celebrity to be eliminated.

Following her exit, Stef said: "I have absolutely loved every moment. It's not something I would've thought I'd be able to do."

Advertisements

She added to pro partner Andy Buchanan: "Learning to skate and perform and dance, I can't thank you enough."

Other celebs on this year's Dancing On Ice have included soap actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island's Liberty Poole and TV presenter Ria Hebden.

Joining them were musician Rachel Stevens, Happy Mondays' Bez and sports star Ben Foden.

2022's series welcomes Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse behind the judges' desk while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back to present.

Advertisements

As always, in each episode the line up of celebs will take to the ice live alongside their pro partners in an attempt to win over the judges and viewers at home.

Catch up on Dancing On Ice online with the ITV Hub.