Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining six couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

Advertisements

It was Torvill and Dean Week with the couples taking on iconic routines from Jayne and Chris' glittering career, including the songs, choreography and costumes.

The routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the latest skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Let's Face The Music and Dance by Frank Sinatra

Judges' marks: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Advertisements

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Song: At The Hop by Danny & The Juniors

Judges' marks: 37 (9, 9, 9.5, 9.5)

Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman

Song: Cecilia by Simon & Garfunkel

Judges' marks: 35 (8.5, 8.5, 9, 9)

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Song: Mack & Mabel by Donald Pippin & Orchestra

Judges' marks: 36.5 (9.5, 9.5, 8.5, 9)

Advertisements

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Song: Puttin' On The Ritz by Robbie Williams

Judges' marks: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta

Song: Barnum by Cy Coleman, Michael Reed Orchestra

Judges' marks: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Kye & Tippy and Stef & Andy who went forward to skate off.

Advertisements

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Stef became the latest celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.