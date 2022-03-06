Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 8 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 8.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together in a Torvill & Dean themed special.

Each celebrity couple took on an iconic routine from Jayne and Chris' glittering career, including the songs, choreography and costumes.

Those left on the line up this week were singer Kimberly Wyatt, Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, dancer Brendan Cole, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and popstar Connor Ball.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed. This week that was Kye Whyte & his pro partner Tippy Packard and Stef Reid & her pro partner Andy Buchanan.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Stef who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Recap all the scores from Dancing On Ice on 6 March below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 8

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.